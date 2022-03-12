Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rover Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rover Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

