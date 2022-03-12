Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rover Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rover Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ROVR stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $15.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
