Research Analysts Set Expectations for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

NYSE MEG opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $80.42.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

