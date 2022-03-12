Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RESN. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. 1,486,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,808. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Resonant has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $290.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Resonant by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Resonant by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Resonant by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 328,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 74,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Resonant during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.