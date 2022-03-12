REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

REVG traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $13.28. 539,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $863.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.27.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 106.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in REV Group during the third quarter worth about $8,714,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 189.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 431,284 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group during the third quarter worth about $6,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

