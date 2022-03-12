Reviewing Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capita and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00 Repay 0 1 4 0 2.80

Repay has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 73.66%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Capita.

Volatility and Risk

Capita has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A Repay -22.84% 6.83% 3.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capita and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.27 billion 0.16 $17.98 million N/A N/A Repay $219.26 million 5.61 -$105.60 million ($0.61) -22.28

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Capita Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

