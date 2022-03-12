Reviewing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LENSAR and Nevro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.46 million 1.99 -$19.60 million ($2.09) -2.99 Nevro $386.90 million 5.81 -$131.36 million ($3.77) -17.00

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LENSAR and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nevro 1 9 3 0 2.15

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.59%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Nevro.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -56.88% -32.96% -27.94% Nevro -33.95% -33.06% -17.59%

Summary

LENSAR beats Nevro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

