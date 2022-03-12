Reviewing MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 4.22% 9.28% 1.23% Till Capital N/A -15.54% -4.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.41 $1.36 billion $1.61 9.99 Till Capital $160,000.00 100.68 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MS&AD Insurance Group and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Till Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.