Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 2,840 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.03) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

