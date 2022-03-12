Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,826,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $271,663,000 after buying an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth $31,803,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,090. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.88 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

