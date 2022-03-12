Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,348,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,281. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

