Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 727 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 146,753 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,463 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 64,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

