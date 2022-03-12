Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin Sells 2,415 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $14,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RMNI opened at $5.30 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RMNI has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 276,467 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 2,336,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,417,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 441,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

