Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $10,882,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 975,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 316,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 56.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 933.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 220,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 70.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 178,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,188 shares of company stock valued at $126,428. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.30 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $462.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

