Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($81.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,338.33 ($69.95).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,564 ($72.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £90.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,532.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,086.51. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

