Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 225 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,874,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,719 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $240.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

