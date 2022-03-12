Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $465.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $335.20 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

