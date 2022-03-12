Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,173 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ryder System by 112,611.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ryder System by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

