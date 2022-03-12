Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 363 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,587,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.79 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.58.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

