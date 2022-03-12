Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

