Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Rivian from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 98.73.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 37.50 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 65.67.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

