Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 44,964 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 339 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $9,153.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,813.00.

Shares of MSP opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

