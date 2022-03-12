Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition news, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.