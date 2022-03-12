Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives $277.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 664.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Rogers by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $273.01 on Wednesday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $172.84 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

