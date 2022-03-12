Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several research analysts have commented on RSGUF shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 10,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.