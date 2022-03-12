Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Decreased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Roku by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Roku by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $241.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

