Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,181,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.