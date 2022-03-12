Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) Short Interest Down 51.4% in February

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth about $100,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

