Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) Short Interest Down 51.4% in February

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth about $100,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.
Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roth CH Acquisition IV (ROCG)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.