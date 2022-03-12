Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.79 Million Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

