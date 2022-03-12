Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $11.35 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.