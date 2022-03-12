Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

