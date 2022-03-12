Royal Bank of Canada Sells 470 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,172,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,916,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

