Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

SBUX opened at $82.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

