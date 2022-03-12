Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $35.98 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $92.28 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

