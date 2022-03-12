Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,024 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of CME Group worth $54,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $6,895,364. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $225.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.45. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.