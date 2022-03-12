RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.71.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.