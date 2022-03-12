Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Acquires $12,180.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $12,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RWAY opened at $12.83 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RWAY. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,139,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

