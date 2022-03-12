S Robson Walton Sells 128,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90.

On Thursday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94.

On Monday, December 20th, S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57.

On Thursday, December 16th, S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

