Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAGE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

