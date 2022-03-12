Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.
Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 81,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35.
About Sampo Oyj (Get Rating)
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
