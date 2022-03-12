Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.