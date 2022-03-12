SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($167.39) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €139.36 ($151.48).

ETR:SAP opened at €99.58 ($108.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.61. SAP has a 1 year low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($141.02). The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

