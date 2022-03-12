Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 146 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

Shares of PEP opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $131.41 and a one year high of $177.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.