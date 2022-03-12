Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HP by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.