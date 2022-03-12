Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $454,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average is $169.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

