Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 374,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 223,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 146,764 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

