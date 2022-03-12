Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $80.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $93.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

