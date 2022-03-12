Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 52 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after acquiring an additional 202,404 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.62 and its 200 day moving average is $228.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.79 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

