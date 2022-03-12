SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SBA Communications stock opened at $320.88 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $256.82 and a one year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.46.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

