SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SBA Communications stock opened at $320.88 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $256.82 and a one year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.46.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
