Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Fabrinet by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.