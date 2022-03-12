Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CARV stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Carver Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.